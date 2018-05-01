The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 18-year-old suffered a stab wound during a fight in Feltham town centre, police have revealed.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a person having been stabbed in High Street, Feltham, on Tuesday afternoon (May 1).

A police cordon was put in place and spotted by passers-by, near the pond, with marked police cars in sight, hours after emergency services were first alerted to the incident at around 5.15pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the incident is being described as a fight.

He told getwestlondon : "An 18-year-old man was found suffering a stab injury, which is thought not to be life-threatening."

Police confirmed there have been no arrests made and investigations are continuing.