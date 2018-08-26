The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Feltham mum and her one-year-old son reported missing by their family are both "safe and well", police have confirmed.

Miriam Alkiviades, 35 made contact with the Metropolitan Police after she and her one-year-old Marley were reported missing when they failed to attend a family event in Kingston on Saturday (August 25).

A missing person's appeal was launched to find the pair on Sunday morning (August 26) and at 11.15am Metropolitan Police tweeted to confirmed they were both safe and well.

The Met thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal in a tweet which read: "Miriam Alkiviades, 35, had been reported #missing with her son – she has since made contact and they are both safe and well. Thanks for your retweets."