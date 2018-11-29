Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with murder following a fire that killed a 72-year-old woman.

Carole Harrison was found dead inside her home in Mays Road, Teddington, on August 22.

Police, the fire brigade and ambulance service had been called to the address at 1am that day.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on August 25.

He was initially released on bail, while police continued to investigate, but on Thursday, November 29, was charged with murder.

The Metropolitan Police have named the accused as William Kydd of Gabriel Close in Feltham.

Kydd, who remains in custody, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today (November 29).

