A lorry driver was spared jail despite knocking a veteran Labour peer off his mobility scooter at a zebra crossing - causing his death.

Lord Taylor of Blackburn was on a zebra crossing outside the House of Lords, in Westminster, when a heavy goods vehicle crashed into him, leaving him suffering severe head injuries, which he later died from.

Former Nepalese Gurkha Kul Pandey was handed a 24-week jail term which was suspended for two years the Old Bailey on Monday (April 9).

The 56-year-old from Feltham had pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Lord Taylor, an 87-year-old great grandfather who "fought injustice all his life", suffered severe head injuries in the incident and died in hospital days after the collision.

The Old Bailey heard how Pandey was returning to Shepperton after making a delivery when the crash happened at 6pm on November 16, 2016.

It was raining and dark as he stopped at the zebra crossing, overshooting the 'give way' sign.

He allowed several pedestrians go but pulled out two seconds after Lord Taylor began to cross without checking his mirrors properly.

The court heard that after hitting the Lancashire peer, Pandey told his assistant in the cab: "I think I have hit someone. I think I have killed them."

In a police interview Pandey, who served for a decade in the Royal Gurhka Rifles, said he found it hard to see the 'give way' line at the crossing because it was dark and raining.

Prosecutor Charles Royle said: "Had Pandey stopped at the give way line as he should have done, he would be able to see Lord Taylor as he began to cross directly below the windscreen."

'He fought injustice all his life'

Lord Taylor's son Paul Taylor said in a victim impact statement: "My father had been involved in politics for as long as I can remember.

"He absolutely loved being involved in the everyday life in the House of Lords. He really loved to help people and fought injustice all his life."

He divided his time between London and his home in Lancashire and had become even closer to his family since the birth of his two great grandchildren Samuel and Abigail.

Mr Taylor said: "Samuel could not wait for his pops to come back up to Lancashire for the weekends and when the House was in recess.

"Of the two great grandchildren Samuel has taken the death of my father the hardest. He knows he won't be seeing him again."

"[Lord Taylor] was not ill and we had only spoke that morning before he went to the Lords," Mr Taylor added.

"I can only describe that feeling like reading a book and someone rips the last few pages out. To say I miss my father is an understatement.

"I do know that as a father, grandfather and great grandfather he will always be missed and his death has had a great impact on his friends and colleagues who still keep in contact with me."

Mitigating, Michael Rawlinson said Pandey was a "proud hard-working man" who put his wife and 15-year-old son first.

He acknowledged the "immeasurable" suffering and hurt of the Taylor family and said Pandey would live with the consequences of his actions every day.

Pandey was born into a poor family in Nepal and had come to Britain in 2010 to give his family a "better life", he said.

'All road users should feel safe'

Sentencing him at the Old Bailey, Judge Anuja Dhir QC said: "All road users should feel safe but those using a pedestrian crossing ought to feel completely protected because drivers should expect that people will be using them and should take particular care.

"The size of the vehicle you were driving and the weather conditions on that day should have meant that you were even more careful than you would normally be. You were not."

The judge suspended his sentence because of Pandey's "genuine remorse" and the potential effect on his family.

Mr Rawlinson told the court that a "former military man" watching the case in the public gallery had offered to pay any costs on behalf of Pandey.

Pandey was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for three years.

