A lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a Labour peer by knocking him off his mobility scooter outside the House of Lords.

Kul Pandey, 56, from Feltham , pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of Lord Taylor of Blackburn.

The 87-year-old peer was knocked off his mobility scooter outside the House of Lords, in Westminster , in November 2016.

He died from his injuries nine days later.

Pandey entered his guilty plea during a hearing at the Old Bailey before Judge Anuja Dhir QC on Tuesday (March 20).

Speaking after Lord Taylor's death, Baroness Smith of Basildon, Labour’s leader in the House of Lords, said: “Tom Taylor had a lifelong commitment to the Labour Party, through both local government and Parliament, and was held in high regard and with great affection by his party colleagues. He was also actively involved for many years in the education and higher education sectors.

“Tom was a committed member of the House of Lords right through to the tragic circumstances which led to his death. We in the Labour peers group are very sad and will miss him dearly. And I’m sure many others around Parliament will miss him too.”

The defendant, who is on bail, will be sentenced on April 9.

