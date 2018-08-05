Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have been battling two major grass fires in west London this evening (Sunday, August 5).

A dramatic video posted on Twitter shows thick smoke pouring into the air right next to the train line between Feltham and Twickenham.

A witness told Get West London that there was a "major fire" close to West Thames College's Boundaries Road campus.

A spokeswoman told Get West London that three fire engines were sent to Pevensey Road to tackle a grass fire.

Firefighters were called to that blaze at 6.37pm and had managed to extinguish it by 7.33pm.

A more serious fire is being tackled, however, on Hounslow Heath.

Seven fire engines remain at the scene of that blaze, which broke out at 6.04pm.

The spokeswoman said it was too early to know the causes of the fires but urged people to take extra care in the hot weather which has left grass particularly vulnerable to fires.

Just days ago London's fire chief pleaded with councils to ban barbecues after a record number of grass fires in Hounslow and Hillingdon .

The boroughs have suffered the most grass fires in London so far this year, with 114 incidents in Hounslow and 125 grass fires in Hillingdon at the time of the appeal.

Dany Cotton, London's fire commissioner, has written to all London boroughs asking for a ban on barbecues in pubic parks across the "tinder dry capital".

London Fire Brigade has said that it has already responded to six times more grass fires in the capital than it did in all of 2017.

As well as cigarettes and glass bottles, barbecues are one of the "core causes" of fires in public.

Fire Commissioner Cotton said: “I have attended a number of these large grass fires and it never ceases to shock me how many abandoned smouldering barbecues fire crews spot. In these arid conditions, barbecuing on dry grass is not just thoughtless, it’s reckless.

“We have a lot of green space in London but it’s nearly always lined by roads and houses. It’s only a matter of time before hot smoke and flaming debris catches nearby cars and houses and someone is seriously hurt.

“I know a barbecue ban can be difficult to enforce and many councils have already implemented a ban but I am calling on all our partners to do whatever they can to help us protect London’s open spaces from devastating blazes.”

The brigade said that at one point at the end of last month more than 260 firefighters were dealing with grass fires around the capital.

Cigarettes and discarded glass have also been listed as among the main causes of grass fires.

*If you spot any grass fires, or other incidents in west London, send photos or videos to the Get West London Facebook page.