A drug dealer and his girlfriend have been jailed after officers found one kilogram of cocaine worth £94,000 during a raid of their home in Feltham.

Michael Thomas, 31, of Ryland Close will spend the next 10 years behind bars for possessing criminal property, ammunition whilst prohibited and possessing with intent to supply the huge amount of class A drugs, which had an average purity of 90%.

Shotgun shells, a stab vest, mask and £85,000 in cash were also discovered when Metropolitan Police officers raided his house in January this year.

Thomas' partner, Helen Brookshaw, was also jailed for 12 months for perverting the course of justice after attempting to discard the drugs and ammunition.

The pair appeared at Isleworth Crown Court earlier this week.

Thomas was caught with possession of cocaine hydrochloride after an off-duty officer spotted his vehicle on Thursday January 25 this year.

He was arrested at the scene of suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and taken to a west London police station before officers headed to his home in Feltham to carry out a search of the property.

However on arrival, Brookshaw was found attempting to discard a large quantity of cocaine, cash, shotgun ammunition and other suspicious items.

In total, officers seized just under one kilogram of cocaine hydrochloride with an average purity of 90% and of a street value of £94,000.

A stab vest, £85,000 of cash, 100 shotgun shells, mask and drug supply paraphernalia were also recovered during the raid.

Thomas was sentenced to 10 years for possession with the intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of ammunition whilst prohibited.

Meanwhile Brookshaw was given 12 months for perverting the course of justice and her Range Rover used to sell the drugs was also seized.