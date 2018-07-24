Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fed-up firefighters across London have said "reckless" people are putting people's lives at risk by causing record numbers of grass fires in the current heatwave.

So far this year, crews from London Fire Brigade have already attended six times as many large grass fires than the total number attended in 2017.

Fire chiefs say this increase is down to the grass being extremely dry due to the scorching heatwave across the UK, meaning fires spread quickly.

At one point on Monday night (July 23), more than 260 firefighters were tackling grass fires across London - including large blazes in Hillingdon, Leytonstone and Enfield.

On Saturday (July 21), four fire engines and 20 firefighters tackled grass fire in Feltham, which was seen from miles away from the scene in Hatchett Road.

Last week, a grass fire the size of a football pitch broke out in Hounslow and another the size of four football pitches broke out near Hounslow Urban Farm.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Brigade’s deputy commissioner and director of operations Tom George said urged people to "stop putting lives at risk".

He said: “We’re fed up of politely asking people to take care. We’re now asking people to stop putting lives at risk by carelessly chucking cigarettes or matches down on dry grass.

"There hasn’t been any rain for several weeks and I’ve never seen London looking so parched. All it takes is one act of stupidity and the whole lot can go up in minutes."

He added: "If you drop a cigarette down on dry grass or leave your barbecue unattended you could single-handedly be responsible for starting a massive fire and that is not something you want on your conscience.

“We’re attending several grass fires every day in London and for the most part, it is only thanks to the quick response from firefighters that they are not spreading out of control.”

Firefighters are asking members of the public to remain vigilant and call 999 as soon as they see any grass smouldering as grass fires can "quickly get out of control".

Top tips from firefighters on how to prevent grass fires Dispose of smoking materials such as cigarettes and matches safely

Never leave camp fires or barbecues unattended and extinguish them properly after you have finished using them

Clear away bottles, glasses and any broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun

Explain to children the dangers of playing with and lighting fires

Firefighters say many grass fires are avoidable, with the most common causes being discarded cigarettes and matches, unattended barbecues and glass bottles that have been left on dry grass.

The Brigade is also "concerned that some grass fires are being started deliberately" and is asking parents to talk to their children about the dangers of starting fires.