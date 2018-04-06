The video will start in 8 Cancel

The search is on to find a missing teenage girl who was last seen six days ago in Ealing .

The last sighting of 15-year-old Leah Walsh was at her home in Greenford on Saturday March 31 at around 11pm.

Police are "increasingly concerned for her wellbeing" following Leah's disappearance and have launched an appeal for the public's help to find her.

She is believed to frequent the Hanwell , Gurnell Grove and Northolt areas.

Leah is described as white, approximately 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light grey 'bodycon' dress, a pink crop top, black tights and black Puma trainers.

