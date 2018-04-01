The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are fears for the safety of a 30-year-old last seen in Westminster.

Madhi Ahmed has not been seen since Saturday (March 31).

He was last seen at around 9am in the Westminster area.

Metropolitan Police have launched a missing persons appeal to find Mahdi.

Metropolitan Police

Anyone who has seen him or who may have information about his whereabout is urged to call police call police on 101 and quote the reference number 18MIS012804.

