There are growing fears for a Hertfordshire man who has been missing for nearly a week.

William McInerney, 38, was last seen in Stanstead Abbotts April 7.

He has links to Brentford and Hayes. Metropolitan Police launched a missing person's appeal to help Hertfordshire Police find him on Friday (April 13).

There are growing fears for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Mr McInerney or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101.

