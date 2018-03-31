The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are growing fears for a vulnerable woman missing from Brent.

Jennifer Brogan, 45, has not been seen since 11am on Saturday (March 31).

She was last seen in Harlesden.

According to Brent police she is vulnerable and is described as "high risk."

She is described a tall and was last seen wearing a green coat and a hat.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information about her whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 and quote the reference number 3195/31MAR18.

