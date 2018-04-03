The video will start in 8 Cancel

Concerns are growing following the disappearance of a boy who has been missing for more than one week from Brent.

Police in the borough have released an image of Mohammed Finaj who has not been seen since Monday, March 26.

Officers launched a missing person's appeal via the Brent MPS Twitter account on Monday (April 2).

They wrote: "Mohammed Finaj has been missing since 26/3/18. If seen please call & quote 18MIS012503."

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen the youngster or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Details have not yet been given of exactly where he was last seen or how old he is.

Anyone with information as to Mohammed Finaj's whereabouts is asked to contact Brent Police on 101 and quote 18MIS012503.

