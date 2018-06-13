Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Westminster councillor fears there could be a widespread problem of discrimination at nightclubs across London after a woman claimed her black daughter was charged twice as much as white women to get into a popular club.

Councillor Pancho Lewis, a Westminster City Council representative, wants door policy discretion at nightclubs to be scrutinised.

He is among representatives calling on the council to suspend celebrity haunt Drama Park Lane's licence so an investigation can take place, after an allegation black women were charged double what white women were paying for entry on Saturday (June 9).

The club has denied the claim it has a discriminatory door policy, but said it would be investigating the allegation made by Nadine-Marsh Edwards who said black women were being charged £20 and white women £10.

The club, based at the Hilton Hotel Park Lane, is not the first of the capital's high-end establishments to attract such allegations.

In 2015, now-shut club Dstrkt denied an accusation it was operating a racist door policy after a claim women were barred entry because they were black.

Cllr Lewis, who sits on the council's planning and housing committees, said he has seen reviews of clubs suggesting there was a pattern of London clubbers sharing experiences of being discriminated against due to their skin-colour.

Cllr Lewis said: "There's a bit of a history in different parts of the West End of people being discriminated against, and people who have been refused entry blogging about being refused.

"It has happened at a whole range of different premises."

Cllr Lewis added he is concerned discrimination was being allowed to masquerade as discretionary door policy - suggesting bouncers could fall back on claims a customer had not met a dress code to justify barring them entry, for example.

He said: "It's one of those areas where clubs can get away with it, they argue it's not to do with race, class or looks, it's 'you're not wearing the right shoes' or 'the right dress'."

He and fellow Labour councillor Andrea Mann called on the licensing committee to suspend Drama's licence pending an investigation into the discrimination claims.

The club responded in a statement on Monday (June 11) to deny it discriminates between customers and say it is looking into her allegation.

“Thank you for alerting us to this serious allegation, which we are urgently investigating," a spokesperson said.

"We operate a non-discriminatory policy and we place a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination against any individual or group.

"The standard door charge at Drama Park Lane is £20. Promotions are offered for various reasons, but never on the grounds of discrimination of race, colour or national origin.”

The allegations have been flagged as high as London Mayor Sadiq Khan's office, with the capital's 'Night Czar' Amy Lamé planning to meet with Marsh-Edwards.

Cllr Lewis said such allegations should be considered as a factor during licence renewal applications.

Westminster licensing chair Councillor Ian Adams said the council would work with authorities including the police to investigate the claims on Monday (June 11).

The council has been asked to clarify whether it is considering suspending the club's licence.