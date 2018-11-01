Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 56-year-old dad was punched repeatedly and struck with a glass on his head outside a Westminster pub over claims that his "chair had hit another chair".

The vicious attack, carried out by two suspects, happened at around 5pm outside the Lamb and Flag pub on James Street on August 13 while he was sitting with his wife and teenage daughter.

Now police have released images of two men they want to identify and speak to in connection with the attack.

The victim's were not life-threatening, although he did require hospital treatment.

So far, there have no arrests and enquiries continue, according to a Met Police statement.

Anyone who can identify the males shown in the image is asked to contact Westminster CID by dialling 101 and quoting reference CAD5393/13AUG, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.