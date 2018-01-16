The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge fatberg the size of a double-decker bus has appeared in central London, with an important message in tow.

Usually associated with clogged up drains in city sewers, this particular pile of lard represents the thousands of tonnes of weight Brits have put on over the Christmas period.

Weighing in at a whopping 131,296 tonnes, the fatberg was installed on the South Bank on Tuesday (January 16), the day most people abandon New Year health plans.

A spokesman from preventative healthcare service Thriva, which is behind the grim installation, said: "We know, it’s disgusting.

"We’ve installed a fatberg the height of a double-decker bus into central London.

"It’s a tongue-in-cheek installation but with a serious message. We need to think about our internal health."

According to Thriva, 80% of Brits are more concerned about the effect overindulgence has on their looks, rather than internal health.

Yet, "60% of us have high cholesterol and over 7 million of us have prediabetes".

Thriva offers a service to track internal health through a finger-prick blood test to measure key health markers such as cholesterol, liver function and vitamin deficiencies, in order to help users understand their risk of diabetes and heart disease.

