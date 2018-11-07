Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millennials are being encouraged to set up stalls at the world famous Portobello Markets in an effort to encourage future generations to become street traders.

Young people can get a cut-price licence, stall and pitch at Portobello and Golborne Road Markets for one weekend during the Christmas shopping period.

They will have the chance to set up for just £10 over two days to sell their wares amid Notting Hill’s busy streets, as part of the Portobello Markets’ drive to encourage a new generation of traders.

The youth market opportunity is part of the New Youthquake project set up last May amid the Love Your Local Markets campaign.

Meesha Lewis, from Tavistock Road, planned to take up the opportunity to sell her own fashion designs.

"I liked that my community has the opportunity to see my work. It is great to be part of Portobello’s history," she said. "My grandmother and mother both shop for their friends in the market. As the new generation, it is great to be part of that legacy."

The pitches normally cost £47 a day before the costs of a trading licence and stall.

However the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council is urging young people to apply for the discount to trade during two days on the weekend of December 1-2.

Applicants don’t have to belong to the borough. The council says the offer for a chance at one of the 32 pitches available is open to anyone, wherever they live.

The £10 fee includes a temporary street trading licence, day membership of the National Market Traders Federation, a pitch and stall with canopy.

Other traders and businesses new to the markets can hire a stall from £50 a day over the weekend.

The council’s skills and enterprise leader Cllr Catherine Faulks said it was a chance for young people to show off their talent to the thousands who visited the iconic markets.

"Lots of people have started their careers as market traders and I’m delighted that we can offer this opportunity to a new generation of entrepreneurs."

For more information on applying for a youth stall or performance slot at the Dec 1-2 markets email newyouthquake@gmail.com