The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a missing woman, last heard from nearly 48 hours ago, say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The disappearance of Mahboubeh Haddadzadeh from Chelsea is said to be "out of character" as her family and the Metropolitan Police appeal for help to find her.

The 54-year-old was last heard from at around 10am on Saturday (February 10), police have said.

She had told her family she had intended to visit Brighton but has not been heard from since.

Ms Haddadzadeh is described as white, of slim build with black hair.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

She is believed to be wearing a black or navy jacket, white Skechers trainers with gold zips and earmuffs. It is believed she is also carrying a brown shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen Mahboubeh is urged to contact officers at Kensington & Chelsea via 101 or @MetCC.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.