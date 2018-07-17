Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ruislip schoolgirl Jess Shepherd has battled childhood cancer for years but none of the treatments she has had have been successful.

The 10-year-old and her family, who live in Ruislip Gardens, have chronicled the ups and downs of her fight against cancer with a moving social media campaign.

They have even nicknamed her tumor "Boring Boris" and have given Jess the Twitter name "Help Jess Beat Boris" and the handle @RoarforJess.

Sadly after seven years of battling neuroblastoma (childhood cancer) and a series of unsuccessful treatments, including a course of experimental treatment at Christmas, Jess and her family have chosen not to pursue further treatment.

In a heartbreaking message on Jess's crowdfunding page, which helped raised money for her treatment, the Shepherd family wrote: "Sadly, since our last update, we have to tell you that there is no more that can be done for Jess, it is unlikely we will be able to get her to New York.

"We would like to thank all of you who have continuously supported Jess, we hope you don't mind, but we will be using Jess's funds to help her make some magical memories with her brother and sister."

(Image: Rachael Wells photography)

One of Jess's biggest wishes was to travel to New York which now looks unlikely because of her illness.

But another of Jess's dreams is to receive a message from pop star Ariana Grande and a member of the royal family.

Hundreds of Jess's supporters have taken to Twitter to ask Ariana Grande to send a tweet to Jess.

While Ariana hasn't responded a whole string of celebrities, including comedian David Walliams, BBC radio DJ Sara Cox and Coleen Rooney have all replied to requests to tweet Jess with heartfelt messages of admiration and support.

You can follow Jess's story by searching for the Twitter handle @RoarforJess.