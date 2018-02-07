Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family who crammed 31 tenants into slum-like living conditions in Wembley will be ordered to pay back the money they made, in a landmark legal case.

Mum and daughter Harsha and Chandani Shah and Mrs Harsha Shah's brother, Sanjay Shah earned hundreds of thousands of pounds from tenants kept in substandard conditions at a four-bed Napier Road property.

They were found guilty of breaching licensing laws and convicted at Willesden Magistrates' Court on May 23 last year and ordered to pay £35,000 in court costs.

On January 31, it was ruled at Harrow Crown Court that Brent Council can use the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to recover criminal gains from the rogue landlords in a landmark court case set for this summer.

The Shah's will face a hefty confiscation order for financial benefit gained or saved as result of contraventions of the Management of HMO Regulations 2006.

The confiscation order could be for hundreds of thousands of pounds as it covers breaches of licensing conditions the Shahs committed, as well as the repairs to the property the neglected to fix and the financial gain made from their racketeering.

Jaydipkumar Valand, who collected around £112,000 rent from the tenants for the Shah family in 2015 to 2016 and was found guilty at trial last year, may also be ordered to repay any financial benefit gained under this POCA ruling.

Brent cabinet member for housing and welfare reform, Councillor Harbi Farah, said: "This is a landmark legal decision for our zero tolerance policy against rogue landlords.

"We will use all the powers we have to put an end to tenants living in misery, and this includes the Proceeds of Crime Act.

"We want to work with landlords and agents to improve the standard of living in the private rented sector, and we urge those responsible to licence their properties and comply with licensing conditions."

Edmund Robb, counsel from Prospect Law who represented Brent in the hearing, said: "This judgment represents a landmark ruling from the Crown Court which allows local authorities to initiate confiscation proceedings under POCA 2002 for criminal offences linked to safety and amenity regulations.

"Rogue landlords cannot now hide behind previous case law to avoid being required by the courts to pay back rents and other benefits obtained whilst their tenants lived in squalid and dangerous conditions."

On January 5 this year, Sanjay Shah lost his appeal against the charge of aiding and abetting the breaches of a term of the selective licence attached to the property in Napier Road, Wembley.

He also lost his appeal against his conviction for contraventions of the Management of HMO Regulations 2006.

