The family of a missing man who works in Hounslow have made a desperate appeal for him to come home.

Guy Berry was reported missing on the day of his 27th birthday on Sunday, April 1 and hasn't been seen by friends or family since.

Guy, who has a one-year-old son named Dougie, is originally from Selsdon and owns a flat in West Croydon, but went missing in the Dunton Green area, in Sevenoaks, Kent where he spends half of his time.

He works at Sky TV offices based in in Hounslow.

Dan Berry, Guy’s half-brother, has now made a desperate appeal for Guy to come home on behalf of the family.

The 44-year-old, who lives in Beckenham, said: “Come home, please. If you need any help, with anything, you are well loved in the family and we can help you.

“Not knowing where you are is killing us. Just get yourself back or call us so we know you’re safe.

“Whatever has gone on we can help.”

Guy spends much of his time in Croydon and many of his friends are known to live in the borough.

But his location at present is completely unknown, and his family are even more concerned considering this behaviour is extremely “out of character”.

“It’s very out of character,” Dan said. “He has not done this before and it does seem very unusual that he has just upped and vanished.

“Like anybody, he separated from his partner recently and has had his ups and downs but I don’t think he has ever wandered off, not without telling anybody.

“It just doesn’t add up.”

The family has released an image of Guy and his young son Dougie in the hope members of the public will notice him if they see him.

And his disappearance is even more tragic considering he has left his one-year-old son wondering if he will ever see his father again.

Dan added: “Guy turned 27 on Sunday, on the day he went missing. He is a fun loving kid and is quite big because he does a lot of working out at the gym but underneath that he is a bit of a softie.

“He is a great father and is really devoted to his young boy Dougie. The picture of Guy and his son is his life in a picture.

“Guy just doesn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

Kent Police, who are working with Met Police in searching for Guy, appealed for the public’s help in finding him last week.

In the appeal, Guy is described as being white, of medium build, and around 5ft 7in tall with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

But more than a week has passed since Guy’s disappearance and, despite the best efforts of police, his family are becoming increasingly worried.

Dan said: “It’s devastating. It is quite serious now and we are all reacting to it in different ways. My dad and step mum have really taken it quite hard.

“The police have been excellent so far to be honest and I thing they are really pushing every line of enquiry that they can.

“They had search and rescue out last Sunday and Monday when Guy first went missing but around Dunton Green there is quite a lot of open space, lakes and green land.

“It makes it quite difficult to find someone who is missing.”

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts or Guy is asked to call 101, quoting reference 01-0569.

