The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from Brent for more than a week has made an emotional appeal to the public to help find him.

Diego Farquarson was last seen leaving his Dollis Hill home on May 3 and has been missing since, according to Metropolitan Police .

On Friday (May 11) his family issued a moving appeal to the public to help find Diego and have him returned safely home.

Reaching out to Diego they wrote: "you are dearly loved and we want you to be safe."

Diego's whereabout are still unknown and his family are urgently appealing to the public for help.

The Farquarson family wrote: "We as a family are extremely concerned about Diego's wellbeing.

"Firstly we would like to thank the police, media and general public for all the support they've been giving and continue to give at present.

"Diego's whereabouts are still unknown and we are appealing to the public to continue to help us find him.

"If there is anyone out there that has any information on Diego's whereabouts please contact the police, which you can also do anonymously.

"Diego, we are all concerned about your wellbeing and safety, you are dearly loved and we want you to be safe."

A Brent police spokesman said: "It is not known where Diego might have gone.

"Diego is known to style his hair half braided and half with an afro, though family believe it may be entirely afro now."

Anyone who sees him can call police on 101 or Brent Missing persons unit on 0208 733 3771.