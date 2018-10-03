Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dressed in a blue suit and smiling as he proudly holds a trophy on stage, Winston Augustine shakes the hand of Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow as he collects an award on behalf of Safe Ground, a charity which provides education and support to prisoners and reoffenders.

One year later, his heartbroken family describe how they are unable to bury the 43-year-old from South Acton due to a prolonged wait for post mortem results after he died in a segregation cell at Wormwood Scrubs prison on August 30 this year - just one week before he was due to be sentenced for a robbery.

He had spent eight months remanded in custody and the inquest into his death has been adjourned while enquiries by the family's solicitor are carried out.

The family claim to have endured four long days of not knowing where his body was kept after they were told he was found hanged at the prison in Shepherd's Bush.

Six weeks after his death, his 63-year-old mother, Catherine Slatter, girlfriend Kimberley Chambers, 35, and cousin Diane Martin, 48, continue to struggle to come to terms with the circumstances around his death and are demanding to know more about how he died.

Responding to the claims, a Ministry of Justice (MOJ) spokesperson stated it could not comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

(Image: Get West London)

Growing up on a "rough estate" in South Acton, Winston was known by the police and serving time in the Victorian prison wasn't "a big deal" for him.

However, in the two years before his latest spell in prison he had begun to turn a new leaf and volunteered to help safeguard prisoners, reduce the risk of re-offending and educate young people at risk of ending up in jail.

He was even pictured proudly receiving an award on behalf of charity Safe Ground by Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow for his work supporting re-offenders and teenagers at risk of falling into a life of crime.

In December 2016, however, he ended up in Wormwood Scrubs.

(Image: Kimberley Chambers)

According to girlfriend Kimberley, she rang the prison on the day of his death after Winston failed to make his daily phone call to her.

She claims she was told by a member of staff Winston had been transferred to a segregation cell and could not speak to her.

That night police and family liaison officers knocked on his mother's door in South Ealing to tell her his body had been discovered just under two hours after Kimberley made the phone call, and that he had hung himself.

Where was his body?

However, the grieving mother claims it took four days to even find out where her son's body was being kept.

"I had to find out from my sister who works next door to Hammersmith Hospital if he was taken to the mortuary there, I said to her 'they haven't told us where they've put Winston'," she claimed.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

"It was my sister who gave me the phone number to phone West London Coroners.

"They couldn't tell us where my son was for four days."

Despite visiting the prison three days after Winston's death, the family claim they only found out his body was being held at the coroner's in Fulham when they drove to the court themselves the next day.

"I said, 'where is my cousin?' and the family liaison officer just didn't know - that was four days after he passed away," cousin Diane said.

"I explained if you go into prison, you have to have ID and finger prints yet you sign my cousin out to a coroner and you don't know where the coroner has come from? Four days as well. All we got was 'sorry' but that doesn't cut it."

A letter that added to the family's grief

Winston's mum received a letter confirming her son's death from the prison.

However, part way down the piece of paper he is wrongly named "Harold".

After an upset phone call, she then received a further letter apologising for the mistake.

The family also claim they were not told that Winston's body had been released from the coroner's court and only found out when they visited the undertakers' to begin making funeral arrangements later that week.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

When Catherine was finally able to see her eldest son more than one week after his death, she claims she discovered he had suffered a black eye and a large dent at the top of his head, as well as other marks around each eyebrow.

The family claim just before they were able to see Winston's body, a member of staff at the prison told them he had been involved in a fight with a member of staff.

After receiving a Certificate of the Fact of Death Report from the coroner's stating Winston's death is "yet to be established", Diane, Kimberley and Catherine got in touch with INQUEST, a charity which provides expert help on state-related deaths.

(Image: Kimberley Chambers)

The family are now being represented by a solicitor and have demanded that an independent post mortem be carried out.

Six weeks on, they continue to struggle to come to terms with the circumstances surrounding Winston's death.

Catherine said: "18 months before, he was told he had thymic cancer and he fought it - he beat that so why would he commit suicide just months later?

'When can we bury him?'

"I know my son, that isn't in his mind.

"It doesn't feel real. Usually when people die, you can bury them within two weeks. This is coming on to five weeks and I'm no closer. There are no answers.

"I have seven grandchildren and it's taken its toll on them, especially the youngest. She's only seven but she loved Winston.

(Image: Kimberley Chambers)

"She was even asking questions, what was wrong with Uncle Winston and I couldn't answer. Did he know that I loved him?"

Diane added: "He had a family network, no matter what he has done, he is family. We might not agree, but we support him.

"Winston's criminal past, we are not denying is going to be brought up and we can cope with that. At the end of the day, Winston was still a person. He was a very loving person.

"He isn't just a surname and a number."

While the family state that serving time wasn't a new thing for Winston, they claim he did express concern during their weekly visits that the prison was infested with vermin.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

"He was fine, as good as he could be. He said it was dirty, they had rats and cockroaches," girlfriend Kimberley claimed.

"He wasn't fed properly, they only let him out of his cell for 20 minutes a day, you're meant to be out of the cell for an hour," Diane claimed.

"They get one hot meal a day, one kiddie's size cereal for breakfast, the conditions are horrendous in there."

The family are now doing all they can to "get the truth" and organised a protest outside Wormwood Scrubs on Saturday, September 22.

The trio will also take part in a march on October 26 where Kimberley will join five other families in handing a prison reform petition to parliament.

"We want answers, we want the truth," said Diane.

'None of us are eating'

"It's made us all ill, none of us are eating, none of us are sleeping properly.

"We have protested and we will protest as many times as it takes to get answers. At the moment, none of us are emotionally strong, but we will be.

"For me, the grief has turned into a strength. Winston was my younger cousin, if anything happened to us, he would have been the first one to be there for us."

In July, just a month before Winston's death, Peter Clarke, the chief inspector of prisons, stated that "the iconic Wormwood Scrubs in London suffered from appalling living conditions, violence, poor safety and seemingly intractable problems over repeated inspections".

He added that this year prison inspectors documented some of the most disturbing jail conditions they had ever seen.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

In March, shocking footage showed an inmate being pinned down inside the prison while apparently being cut with a sharp metal object.

The disturbing incident happened months after a 25-year-old was discovered stabbed in his cell , prompting his family to create a petition calling for prison reforms and better protection for inmates.

According to a report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons last year, more than one third of Wormwood Scrubs inmates felt unsafe in the prison, levels of violence and serious incidents remained high and little was being done to support prisoners at risk of self harm.

There were three self inflicted deaths during the last 18 months.

Responding to the family's call for answers, a Ministry of Justice (MOJ) spokesperson stated it could not comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.