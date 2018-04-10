The video will start in 8 Cancel

An appeal has been launched for the public to help trace a 22-year-old from Hayes who has not been seen since Saturday (April 7).

Satvir Singh was last seen leaving his home at around 8.30am, police said. He was wearing a red top, dark trousers and carrying a Sainsbury's shopping bag.

Police believe Satvir does not have an Oyster card, bank card or mobile phone with him.

He is known to frequent the Hayes area as well as Brunel University and Southall .

Satvir's family are very concerned for his welfare and his disappearance has been described as being out of character.

Police in Hillingdon are asking anyone who has seen Satvir Singh to contact them on 101.

The charity Missing People has released a poster, which reads: "Satvir we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass on a message for you and help you to be safe."

To get in touch with Missing People, call or text 116 000.

