A sun spray lotion is being recalled over fears that it contains SPF zero instead of factor 30 as it says on the bottle.

Home Bargains is recalling the Malibu Sun branded spray, Eactor 30 Malibu Oil, after discovering it may in fact offer no protection from harmful ultraviolet radiation to its users.

The problem is allegedly down to a "bottling error" made by the manufacturer, as Birmingham Live reported .

A Home Bargains spokesperson said: “We have sold a limited number of products from Malibu Sun that the manufacturer has now notified us have been incorrectly bottled.

“These products have only been sold in store and not online.

"We’d ask anyone who has bought the Malibu Sun SPF 30 that has a brown flip top lid – not the correct orange spray bottle top – to not use it and return it to us."

Anyone who takes their bottle back to the store will receive a full refund, even if you do not still have the receipt as you may be able to get your money back, at the manager's discretion.

Home Bargains has stores on Hospital Road, Hounslow, and at the Great Western Industrial Park, on Armstrong Way in Southall.

If in doubt, you can also get in touch with Home Bargains by calling its customer services line on 0151 530 2929.

A recall notice on the Malibu Sun website says that bottles were part of batch number 18086.

It said fewer than 200 bottles were incorrectly labelled and that a number may have already been withdrawn from shops.