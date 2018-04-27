Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eyewitness has described the moment the taxi he was in was struck by a fruit and veg van being chased by police cars in the early hours of Wednesday (April 25).

The van drove off following the collision which left fruit and vegetables scattered across the road on the south side of Westminster Bridge.

Talk Sport radio producer Scott Richards, 28, was on his way to work from Battersea when he was caught up in the dramatic incident.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Mr Richards said: "I was stationary in the back of the cab at about half four-ish, I was on my phone just reading some news and I can remember looking up and seeing some sort of commotion in the road ahead.

"There was a double decker bus stationary just to the right of us, everyone was stationary, there was no one moving at this time, and I remember thinking 'that's a bit weird' and then looking down at my phone again.

"The next time I looked up I remember seeing a van coming straight towards us and seeing the front of a van.

"Fortunately there was a gap between us and the traffic lights, it's fortunate because if there wasn't I've no idea what the van would've done. It kind of came head on and then it swerved, hit the front of our cab and then went all the way down the side of the cab, took the wing mirror off and then carried on up the road.

"And then there were two police cars following in pursuit immediately behind. My cab driver got out, put his arms in the air said 'what's going on' and then another police car came and there were two police cars in the front of the car.

"They noticed the driver in the road, acknowledged him, as if to say we know you've been hit but we need to chase this van. It was kind of all over in 20 seconds.

"There was another car nearby that's bumper had come off and was in the road, I reckon the van must have hit it too.

"We drove off sharply after that so I wasn't around when the ambulance and more police arrived."

There were no reported injuries in the collision.

(Image: Scott Richards)

Mr Richards, filmed footage of the road which was filled with fruit and vegetables, from his taxi as it drove away from the scene at 4.32am.

He added: "You could see it (the fruit and veg) was all across the road - it must have all come out the back. I didn't actually see it come out the back but imagine that's where it was all from.

"It was carnage - it was just like everything you can imagine; cabbages, tomatoes, onions - it was like every possible item from a fruit and veg market had been tipped onto the road - about 20% of the road was completely covered."

The footage taken by Mr Richards at the scene shows large amounts of fruit and vegetables strewn across the road.

Mr Richards said: "Once the van had gone, about half a minute later, the bus moved on first across the road and then we went to the right.

"Then my driver had to drop me off because he said the car wasn't in a good enough condition to drive me to work."

Mr Richards said he ended up walking the last 15 minutes to his office.

(Image: Ed Ludlow)

Speaking about the incident, he added: "It was a weird experience - it's never something you can prepare for, it was all over in a flash - and bizarre.

"Half an hour earlier I was asleep in bed and the next thing you know I was involved in this police chase."

Police have confirmed that the van in the chase had been stolen.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At approximately 4.30am on Wednesday, a man reported his van had been stolen in Northumberland Avenue.

"A short while later the van was spotted by officers and an authorised pursuit commenced.

"During the pursuit, the van collided with a car on the south side of Westminster Bridge - there were no significant injuries.

"At approximately 4.40am the van was stopped in White Hart Street, Kennington.

"Two males were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."

Enquiries into the incident continue.