Experts indicate it might be worth going through your pockets, as a new Scarcity Index from Changechecker has identified the 37 rarest and most valuable £2 coins in circulation.

Some of these coins are already worth far more than a couple quid and will continue to climb in value over time, as described in the Mirror .

So read on to see if you have any down the back of your sofa, as well as learning the interesting history behind these rare editions.

(Image: Changechecker)

Starting with the rarest of them all, the four coins introduced to celebrate the 2002 Commonwealth games in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are thought to be some of the most sought-after still in circulation.

By far the rarest is the coin bearing the flag for Northern Ireland, which is already worth as much as £72 on eBay.

(Image: Changechecker)

The total mintage of all four Commonwealth Games coins was 2.5million but the number issued for each design ranged from 485,500 to 771,500, with the Welsh coin shown above the second rarest.

(Image: Changechecker)

The third rarest is the English design and, though still uncommon enough to be classed as 'rare', it is only worth around £8 today, although experts predict this will jump in future.

(Image: Changechecker)

Most common is the Scottish design. While at first glance, the difference between these coins might seem non-existent, the small cameo of the flag from each constituent part of the United Kingdom makes all the difference when it comes to value.

First World War Centenary (Navy)

(Image: Changechecker)

This is the Royal Mint’s latest edition in its commemoration marking the centenary of the First World War. The United Kingdom £2 coin honours the Royal Navy. This official coin captures the strength of a force whose contribution to victory in the First World War deserves to be remembered.

Great Fire of London

(Image: Changechecker)

The Great Fire is one of the most well-known disasters to hit London, when an accidental spark from a baker’s oven on Pudding Lane led to the destruction of a third of the city.

This 2016 £2 coin issued by the Royal Mint marks the 350th Anniversary of the iconic moment in the city’s history from which modern London emerged.

Shakespeare Comedies

(Image: Changechecker)

This coin is one of three that celebrate William Shakespeare’s life work and commemorates the 400th anniversary since his death.

This coin takes inspiration from Shakespeare’s most famous comedy play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and was designed by John Bergdahl.

Shakespeare Tragedies

(Image: Changechecker)

This coin is one of three that celebrate William Shakespeare’s life work and commemorates the 400th anniversary since his death. This coin takes inspiration from Shakespeare’s most famous Tragedy play, Romeo and Juliet, and was designed by John Bergdahl.

London 2012 Handover

(Image: Changechecker)

At the end of each Olympic Games, the next host city of the Games is celebrated with a flag handover ceremony.

On 12 August at the London 2012 Closing Ceremony, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro was handed the Olympic flag by the president of the International Olympic Committee, Jacques Rogge. This £2 coin is synonymous with that exact moment.

Olympic Centenary £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

The modern Olympic Games started in Athens in 1896 and have since become the greatest sporting event in the world.

The games of 1908 were originally scheduled to be held in Rome, but due to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, they were re-located to London, hence this iconic coin.

Olympic Handover £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

The end of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games marked the first major event for the London 2012, with the official handover of the Games to the next host city.

The Olympic Flag was handed over from the Mayor of Beijing to the Mayor of London, followed by a short performance inviting the world to London for the 2012 Games.

First World War Centenary (Army)

(Image: Changechecker)

The third issue in the Royal Mint’s five year First World War Centenary series commemorates the role of the Army, hence its name. This reverse of this coin was designed by Tim Sharp and marks a poignant moment in military history.

King James Bible £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

First published in 1611, the King James Bible is an English translation of the Christian Bible for the Church of England.

It is widely regarded as one of the most important books ever published in the English language for its influence on the nature of protestant worship as well as English culture. The reverse design of this £2 coin features the first words from the book of John - 'In the beginning was the Word'.

Britannia

(Image: Changechecker)

Britannia has a long standing history with British coinage. Having first appeared on a 1672 Farthing during the reign of Charles II, she subsequently featured on a British coin in one way or another for more than 300 years.

In 2008 she was surprisingly dropped from the 50 pence piece. In 2015, it reappeared on 2015 Britain's highest denomination coin.

Mary Rose

(Image: Changechecker)

The Mary Rose was a ship built and completed at Portsmouth Harbour in 1511 for Henry VIII and named after his favourite sister, Mary Tudor.

It was the pride and joy of England's Royal Navy but in 1545 it tragically sank with the loss of all 35 men. The reverse design of this commemorative £2 coin features a depiction of the ship by John Bergdahl.

Shakespeare Histories

(Image: Changechecker)

This coin is one of three that celebrate William Shakespeare’s life work and commemorates the 400th anniversary since his death. This coin takes inspiration from Shakespeare’s most famous History play, Macbeth, and was designed by John Bergdahl.

Magna Carta

(Image: Changechecker)

The Magna Carta was an agreement which in 1215 forced King John to adhere to the ancient laws and customs by which England had previously been governed.

The reverse design of this medieval-style £2 coin features King John holding a quill and flanked by two noblemen.

London Underground Roundel

(Image: Changechecker)

On 10th January 1863 the world's first underground railway opened in London and was an engineering triumph. This reverse design by Edwina Ellis features the iconic London Underground logo.

London Underground Train

(Image: Changechecker)

On 10 January 1863 the world's first underground railway opened in London The first stretch measured nearly four miles and ran between Paddington and Farringdon Street.

This reverse design by Edward Barber features a tube train emerging from a tunnel.

Robert Burns £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

Robert Burns was a Scottish poet and lyricist who is widely regarded as one of the great literary icons in British history.

The reverse design of this £2 coin features an extract from Auld Lang Syne, Burns' most famous work.

Guinea £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

The Gold Guinea coin was the most popular coin during the time Britain became the world’s major colonial power. Last year marked the Guinea bicentenary - 200 years since the Guinea was officially taken out of circulation.

Rugby World Cup

(Image: Changechecker)

The 1999 Rugby World Cup was held in the UK, with the host nation principally Wales. This coin recognises that moment, which has not reoccurred since.

Wireless Transmission

(Image: Changechecker)

In 1901, Guglielmo Marconi, an Italian physicist, succeeded in sending the first radio transmission across the Atlantic Ocean, disproving theories that the curvature of the earth would limit the transmission to 200 miles or less.

The message - simply containing the Morse code signal for the letter 's' - travelled more than 2,000 miles from Poldhu in Cornwall to Newfoundland in Canada and won him worldwide fame and a Nobel Prize in physics in 1909.

Darwin

(Image: Changechecker)

Dedicated to British scientist Charles Darwin, this coin is based on his book on the Origin of the Species, which began the theory that humans evolved from apes.

DNA

(Image: Changechecker)

In 1953 in a Cambridge University laboratory, Francis Crick and James Watson discovered DNA, changing the face of biological science in the process. This coin pays tribute to this 'double helix' structure and marks the 50th anniversary of the discovery.

Gunpowder Plot

(Image: Changechecker)

The 2005 Gunpowder Plot £2 commemorates the 400th anniversary of Guy Fawkes' failed assassination attempt on King James I. However, the coin is more widely known for having a spelling mistake in the edge inscription. The timeless quote “Remember, remember the fifth of November” has been found with various combinations of Pemember, Pemembep, Novemebep and so on.

Steam Locomotive

(Image: Changechecker)

The first steam engine locomotive was built by mining engineer Richard Trevithick and travelled from Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales to Abercynon on its first journey in 1804. This reverse design pays tribue to this first engine know as the 'Pennydarren' in the 19th century.

Trinity House

(Image: Changechecker)

Since being granted a Royal Charter by King Henry VIII in 1514, Trinity House has provided maritime safety on Britain's coasts.

The reverse of the 2014 £2 commemorates the 500th anniversary of the organisation and depicts a lighthouse lens – an enduring symbol of the seas and the safety of Trinity House.

Paddington Station

(Image: Changechecker)

Isambard Kingdom Brunel was an English engineer whose designs revolutionised public transport and modern engineering. This coin commemorates the 200th anniversary of his birth in 1806 and features a section of the roof of Paddington Station - one of his most famous works.

First World War Centenary (Kitchener)

(Image: Changechecker)

To mark the centenary of the First World War, the Royal Mint revealed a five-year commemoration of the wartime journey from outbreak to armistice. The first coin in the series was this £2 coin bearing sculptor John Bergdahl’s depiction of Lord Kitchener’s famous call to arms alongside the words 'YOUR COUNTRY NEEDS YOU'.

60th Anniversary of end of WWII

(Image: Changechecker)

On 8th May 1945, Winston Churchill announced VE Day - Victory in Europe, which marked the end of World War Two. This coin features a depiction of St Paul's Cathedral which survived the Blitz to become a great symbol of hope to a war-torn nation.

Abolition of Slavery

(Image: Changechecker)

This incredible meaningful reverse was issued to mark the 200th Anniversary of the act for the Abolition of the Slave Trade.

Act of Union

(Image: Changechecker)

The political unification of Scotland and England was sealed in 1707 with the creation of one parliament for both countries. This coin features two jigsaw pieces representing both countries alongside a portcullis representing Parliament.

Brunel £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

The second Isambard Kingdom Brunel memorial coin was designed to commemorate the 200th anniversary of his birth in 1806 and features a portrait of Brunel against a section of the Royal Albert bridge, wearing a top hat with a trademark cigar in his mouth.

Charles Dickens £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

The Royal Mint issued a coin to mark the life of the great Charles Dickens in 2002, featuring his recognisable profile crafted from the titles of his most famous works.

Florence Nightingale

(Image: Changechecker)

Named after the Italian city in which she was born in 1820, this coin celebrates Florence Nightingale's incredible work during the Crimean war.

Technology £2 coin

(Image: Changechecker)

One of the most common new types of £2 coin, this edition was introduced in 1997 and features an innovative bi-metallic design.

The concentric circles represent mankind's technological evolution from the Iron Age at the centre, to the cogs and wheels in the first ring representing the Industrial Revolution.

The next ring symbolises the computer age and the final outer ring represents the age of the Internet with a connecting web of lines. This design has been used on £2 coins every year from 1997 to date.