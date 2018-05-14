Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mental health services for pregnant women and new mums in five west London boroughs are to receive a £600,000 cash injection.

The NHS' North West London CCG (NWL CCG) has been awarded more than half a million to spend on pre and post-natal mental health care in Brent , Harrow Ealing , Hammersmith and Fulham and Hounslow .

Mums-to-be Ealing , Hammersmith and Fulham and Hounslow will be pleased to hear their mental health care will be extended from six to 12 months after giving birth.

While in Brent and Harrow the money means more families will have access to mental health support during and after pregnancy.

NWL CCG announced the news at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 14 to May 20) and says families will benefit from this funding through support that is easily accessible and closer to home.

There will also be increased access to specialist community services, improved care in inpatient mother and baby units and better resources and information provided for fathers to help them to look after their own mental health and support their partners.

Mental Health clinical director for the NWL CCG Dr Annabel Crowe, said: "It is one of our priorities over the next few years to make it easier for children, young people and their families to access mental health support, it is really important to intervene as early as possible.

"The funding will go a long way to help us support women and families that need our help at such a vulnerable time."

According to leading pregnancy charity Tommy's 1 in 10 women experience mental health issues during, before and after pregnancy.

Speaking to getwestlondon Tommy's midwife Anna Nella gave the following tips.

Top tips for mental health in pregnancy

Go for a walk

Getting your endorphins or "happy hormones" going can be great for your mental health.

Eat a balanced diet

What you eat can affect your mood and energy levels - it's important to eat a varied and balanced diet during pregnancy.

This can be hard if you've been suffering from nausea but try and avoid foods high in fat and sugar and opt for slow burning carbohydrates like wholegrain rice and bread instead.

Get enough sleep

This can be difficult at some stages of pregnancy but getting enough sleep (eight hours a day) is fundamental to having good mental health.

(Image: PA)

Talk to someone

It’s normal to have periods of feeling worried or low when you’re pregnant or after birth, but if these feelings don’t go away its important to talk to your midwife or GP about how you're feeling so they can help you.

If you have an existing mental health issue

Speak to your GP

Ideally you would do this before you get pregnant to talk about pre-conceptual care so that if you are on medication this can be adjusted or changed.

If you become pregnant when you hadn't been planning to you should speak to your GP as soon as possible.