A 28-year-old man who faked being a Grenfell Tower fire victim in order to steal thousands of pounds meant for survivors is the latest in a string of despicable Grenfell fraudsters.

Abdelkarim Rekaya of Lots Road, Fulham swindled Kensington and Chelsea Council out of £88,183.70 in financial support after claiming he was a Grenfell Tower resident and had been made homeless by the tragic fire on June 17 last year.

He was rehoused at an address in Lots Road where he lived rent free and without paying bills until July 1, 2018 when enquiries found his story was false and that he had never lived in Grenfell Tower.

According to Metropolitan Police he was arrested on the June 7 and charged with fraud offences on June 8.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and obtaining leave to remain by deception at Isleworth Crown Court on September 21 (Friday).

Detective Superintendent, Matt Bonner, senior investigating officer for Operation Northleigh, said: “ I have previously described the actions of those who exploited the tragedy for their own personal gain as truly appalling."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He added: “Not only have their actions exploited the aid and support intended for those most affected, but they also risk misrepresenting the Grenfell community as they continue to try and come to terms with their grief.“Abdelkarim Rekaya invented a story for his own self gain and exploited the generosity of the public and the local council."My thoughts remain with the Grenfell community at this difficult time, the genuine victims who should continue to be at the heart and centre of all we do."

Rekaya has been remanded to be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on November 27.

So far at least seven other people have been found guilty of pretending to be Grenfell Tower Fire victims in order to falsely obtain money meant for survivors.