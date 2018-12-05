Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You love London right? And you love your local news? Thanks to you, our readers, we are able to launch a bigger, better site which we are calling MyLondon.

This Thursday (December 6) GetWestLondon and the popular CroydonAdvertiser website are rolled together to become MyLondon.News.

We'll continue to cover the areas you know best, plus we'll share with you what it's like to live, love, play, commute, eat, drink and party in what we can all agree is the Best. City. Ever.

And there will continue to be a place solely dedicated to west London stories.

On Thursday, once the new site is live, if you type in getwestlondon.co.uk it will take you directly to the west London page on the new site.

Why are we doing this?

Quite simply, we love London. We've grown GetWestLondon to a point where we feel we can cover much more of this brilliant capital.

We have found over the last couple of years that our readers aren't just interested in what's happening in their specific part of London.

Some of you live in Hounslow or Uxbridge but work in central London. Or perhaps you live in Harrow but work in Islington.

A London-wide site allows us to cater for an ever-growing audience from all parts of the city, while maintaining what we have always done by bringing you the latest news and information from west London itself.

What will I find on the new site?

We will be bringing you the latest breaking news from across the city. But that's only part of it.

We want to create a website that promotes all the positive aspects of living in what we think is the best city in the world.

But we won't patronise you - when something bad happens we know you want to know about it.

London can be an amazing place and an awful place to live at the same time.

We want to celebrate the brilliant and have an intelligent debate about what needs improving.

What about the What's On content?

Just as we do now, we will be publishing lots of features on the best places to go for a bite to eat, with your family at the weekend or for a night out with friends.

We will also aim to be the first to tell you about any new shops, bars, restaurants and businesses that are opening where you live and the rest of London.

What is happening to getwestlondon.co.uk?

From Thursday, December 6 the getwestlondon.co.uk website will become mylondon.news

Our social media accounts will also be changing with the Get West London page becoming My West London to tie in with the new name for the website.

We will also have Facebook pages for other parts of London - My North London, My East London and My South London.

And we have launched some traffic and travel Facebook pages to help make it a little bit easier for you to get around town.

There is a MIND THE GAP: London Tube, bus and train updates page and an M25 Traffic and Travel page.

We also have the My Olde London Facebook group where you can share your memories and nostalgia.

Don’t worry if you have getwestlondon.co.uk bookmarked, or you are used to searching for that name, you will automatically be redirected to the new site.

Our west London page will sit within our new site, mylondon.news, which will also open up our readers to a whole new collection of content from across the city.

The site will be easy to navigate, with special pointers to news from areas or on subjects that interest you the most.

Thank you for continuing to read, watch and share our stories and we hope you'll love your new site.