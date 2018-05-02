The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New homes, offices and landscaped gardens gardens are to transform Neasden Lane's former Veetec Motor Group site.

60 Neasden Lane will make way for 121 new apartments and more than 2,000 square metres of office space following Brent Council 's approval of plans.

The developers behind London Square say it is designed to tie in with Neasden town centre's massive makeover.

A two-minute walk from Neasden Underground station and a short distance from Gladstone Park and Brent Reservoir, the site borders several large regeneration projects, including the massive Wembley Park redevelopment.

Out of the 121 homes to be built at the site between 20% to 25% of them will be "affordable".

(Image: Four Communications)

CEO of London Square Adam Lawrence said: "This is an exciting project, set to play its part in the revitalisation of Neasden town, transforming it into an attractive place to both live and work.

"The area is ripe for regeneration and we look forward to providing much-needed homes and office space, whilst creating an improved streetscape."

(Image: Four Communications)

Dipa Joshi, director of Assael Architecture, which designed the homes said: "This truly mixed-use scheme including a bespoke commercial building in Neasden will provide a beautiful contemporary environment for the wellbeing of residents and the surrounding communities.

"Using a carefully selected material palette, our low-rise design adds to the quality brick vernacular in London.

"The landscaped gardens will create fabulous outdoor spaces for residents and the public realm.

"This area of west London is rapidly changing and we are delighted to be a part of that transformation."

Building work at the site is due to start later this month.