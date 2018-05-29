The video will start in 8 Cancel

A busy road in Feltham will be closed to traffic for 10 months from today (Tuesday, May 29) as major work to improve the road gets under way.

Hounslow Road will be closed between Hanworth Road and New Road so Hounslow Council can "improve traffic, travel, transport links and road safety in Feltham".

While the road is closed, traffic, including bus routes, wanting to access the town centre will be diverted via Browells Lane and Hanworth Road.

This is expected to cause "significant delays" during peak travel times.

Residents and visitors have been advised to revise their route and avoid travelling through the centre of Feltham if they do not need to access the town centre.

Pedestrian access to all shops and business will be maintained.

Here's everything you need to know about the closure of Hounslow Road.

Why is Hounslow Road being closed?

Feltham town centre is undergoing major improvement work, which aims to improve traffic flow to reduce congestion and make it easier to get into and around the station.

Hounslow Road is closing so the council can widen the highway, introduce new traffic lights at the New Road junction and carry out improvements to this junction.

Once this work is complete, Network Rail will close the level crossing on Bedfont Lane .

Trains with 10 carriages have been introduced to increase capacity to London Waterloo. The crossing's closure will allow the platforms to be extended at Feltham station so the whole of the longer trains can be boarded.

Will access to Feltham station be affected?

Pedestrians will still be able to access Feltham station during the 10-month road closure.

However, diversions to bus routes and the impact of the road closure may cause delays to your journey to and from the station, according to Hounslow Council.

Feltham residents have been advised to allow extra time for travelling.

Will my bus be diverted?

A number of buses will be diverted during the roadworks.

Journey times are expected to increase as a result and the council has advised allowing extra time when travelling through Feltham, especially during peak hours.

The following bus routes will be diverted whilst Hounslow Road is closed:

Route 90 - will not serve High Street. It will start and end at new stops in Browells Lane

Route 117 - buses towards Staines will not serve High Street. These buses travelling westbound towards Staines will go via Harlington Road East and Browells Lane

Route 117 - buses towards West Middlesex Hospital will serve High Street and will be diverted via Hanworth Road and Harlington Road East

Route 235 - buses towards Sunbury will not serve High Street. These buses travelling westbound towards Sunbury will go via Harlington Road East and Browells Lane

Route 235 - buses towards Brentford will serve High Street and will be diverted via Hanworth Road and Harlington Road East

Route 285 - will serve Feltham Station via Hounslow Road and Harlington Road East

Route 490 - will not serve Feltham Station

Route 635 - via Harlington Road East and Browells Lane towards Sunbury, St Paul's School and via Hanworth Road and Harlington Road East towards Hounslow

Route H25 - will not serve High Street towards Butts Farm. Buses travelling towards Butts Farm will go via Hounslow Road, Harlington Road East and Browells Lane. Buses travelling towards Hatton Cross will serve High Street and then divert via Hanworth Road, Harlington Road East and Hounslow Road

Route H26 - will be diverted via Harlington Road East and Browells Lane in one direction and Hanworth Road and Harlington Road East in the other direction

Will shops be affected?

All shops and businesses will remain open throughout the 10-month road closure.

Some bus routes will not serve High Street and diversions will be in place.

For more on the improvement works in Feltham, click here .