The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every primary school in Westminster has received glowing Ofsted rankings, propelling the London borough to the topmost ranks of the UK's education tables.

All the central city borough's primary schools were rated "good" or "outstanding" by Ofsted following the latest round of inspections, Westminster City Council announced on Monday.

Nationwide, only six local authorities currently boast a 100 per cent rating.

There are 45 schools in Westminster. Of that number, 32 received a "good" rating in the inspection results reported in April, with another 13 rated "outstanding".

The council said this placed the borough among the top-performing local authorities in the United Kingdom.

According to Ofsted's most recent available data from the previous round of inspections, less than a third of London primary schools were rated "outstanding" as of December 2017. About two thirds were rated "good", five per cent "required improvement", and one per cent were rated "inadequate".

Westminster primary schools also scored above the national average in key curriculum areas. The borough's schools ranked within the top 20 local authorities in Key Stage 2 performance, with 68 per cent achieving the expected level in reading, writing and mathematics, compared to 61 per cent nationally in 2017.

Westminster's cabinet spokesman for economic development, education and community Cllr David Harvey welcomed the results.

“Education is the key to aspiration, and this council wants every child from every community in Westminster to get the best possible start," he said.

"We will continue to take an active role in supporting our schools and teachers, ensuring that innovation is encouraged and any issues that could affect performance are identified at source and acted upon quickly."

The council has been working on head teachers' professional development to drive improvement.

It has also brokered school-to-school links to advance a "high quality" primary curriculum practice, effective teaching and learning strategies, and clear assessment and pupil tracking systems, the council said.

It had put in place self-evaluation and quality assurance arrangements.

The council also was concentrating its focus on ensuring that pupils with specific developmental issues or needs were supported.

The Westminster schools rated outstanding by Ofsted: