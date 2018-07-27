Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The best and worst secondary schools in Ealing have been named in the latest edition of the Real Schools Guide.

The 2018 guide, which is in its fifth year, is the most comprehensive guide ever to state-funded secondaries and has found Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School to be the best in Ealing.

Our company's Data Unit has analysed local government data to bring you the rundown on local secondary schools, so you can see how each one compares to other schools in Ealing and across the country.

Take a look at our list below to see how your child's school fares against others in the borough.

Here is how The Real School's Guide collated their information: The unique rating system uses 50 different measures, put together from the latest publicly-available data and broken into four categories - attainment, progress, attendance, and outcomes. National league tables may only look at overall GCSE results, as well as newer measures. Attainment This is worth 30 per cent of the total score. It is based on pupils' average grade attainment score, including what the average scores for different groups of pupils were, as well as the proportions gaining the English Baccalaureate and those getting A* to C grades in GCSE subjects. It measures whether a school is getting top marks, and if it is managing to improve year-on-year. Progress This is worth 40 per cent of the score. It is based on how well different types of pupil do in terms of progressing. It also looks at things that may contribute to teaching outcomes, such as how big the pupil/teacher ratio is in comparison to the national average, as well as teachers' average salaries. Attendance This score is based on absence rates, looking at both overall levels of sessions missed as well as unauthorised and persistent absence at the school. It is worth 15 per cent of the total score. Outcomes This is also worth 15 per cent, and is based on what proportion of pupils continue with education after Year 11 or go on to training and work. Schools that had no Year 11 pupils taking GCSEs in 2017 are not rated.

The numbers to the right of each school name are their national rankings (out of a total of 3,088).

1. The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School - 89

2. Featherstone High School - 202

3. Twyford Church of England High School - 206

4. Greenford High School - 227

5. The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls - 257

6. Elthorne Park High School - 368

7. Dormers Wells High School - 464

(Image: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire)

8. Villiers High School - 713

9. Drayton Manor High School - 786

10. Brentside High School - 907

11. Alec Reed Academy - 1,137

12. Northolt High School - 2,326

13. Acton High School - 2,777

How good is my child's school?

You can use our interactive widget to see the results for every school in the country. You can also find out the 10 best schools in west London based on the Real Schools Guide by clicking here .

Some schools are classed as "new" which means they don't have a ranking or any ratings.