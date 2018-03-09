Around 100 people fled a hotel and theatre complex in Euston after a fire broke out on the ground floor of the building on Friday afternoon (March 9).

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to the fire in Euston Road.

Part of the ground floor theatre was damaged by fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.

The Brigade was called at 2.36pm and fire crews from Paddington, Soho, Islington, Shoreditch and Kentish Town fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

See our live blog updates below for more about the fire and the surrounding area.

(Image: @bexin2d)

Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.

It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .