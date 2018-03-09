Around 100 people fled a hotel and theatre complex in Euston after a fire broke out on the ground floor of the building on Friday afternoon (March 9).
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to the fire in Euston Road.
Part of the ground floor theatre was damaged by fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.
The Brigade was called at 2.36pm and fire crews from Paddington, Soho, Islington, Shoreditch and Kentish Town fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Fire under control in Euston
The fire in Euston is now under control, a spokesman for LFB has said.
Around 100 people fled the hotel and theatre complex earlier after a fire broke out in Euston Road.
Traffic remains affected in the area as firefighters remain at the scene.
Traffic in Euston
Traffic is affected in the area while emergency services remain on the scene.
Emergency service presence
Both Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade are at the scene.
Traffic affected in Euston Road
Around 100 left building
Pictures from the scene
Fire under control
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade has confirmed the fire is under control.
The blaze has damaged the ground floor theatre and firefighters remain at the scene.
Fire in Euston hotel and theatre complex
Around 35 firefighters are at the scene of a hotel and theatre complex in Euston after a fire broke out this afternoon.
Approximately 100 people evacuated the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived at around 2.36pm.
We’ll be bringing you live updates on the fire as we get them.