Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman before exposing himself to the victim on a Northern line Tube train near Euston station.

On Tuesday (February 13), officers from British Transport Police (BTP) appealed for information after a man touched a woman inappropriately and exposed himself on January 7.

At around 8.50am on a northbound Bank branch service, the victim was seated when a man touched her inappropriately between Euston and Camden Town.

When the Tube train arrived at Camden, he stood up in front of the victim and exposed himself, before running off the train onto a different service, BTP said.

The offender then boarded a separate northbound train heading towards Edgware.

Officers would like to speak with the man shown in the CCTV image as they believe he might have information which could help in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 50 40 50 quoting reference 118 of 07/01/18.

