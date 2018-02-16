The video will start in 8 Cancel

Middlesex has a new millionaire after a woman known only as Ms M scooped the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker mammoth prize money.

She is the latest winner in the new interactive National Lottery game that allows people to play their lucky numbers online and be entered into the special UK draw.

The mystery £1 million winner saw her code triumph in the draw on February 6.

She plans to treat the family with this life-changing sum of money.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Ms M for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire!

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Ms M played EuroMillions through the National Lottery website.

When playing interactively your numbers are checked for you and winners are notified via email of any winnings.

This way of playing applies to all games, including Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball.

Every week the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees four millionaires - two on Tuesday and two on Friday.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.



