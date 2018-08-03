Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A millionaire is roaming the streets of Hillingdon and they may not even know it.

A Euromillions winning ticket worth £1million is going unclaimed having been purchased in Hillingdon last month, but it has yet to be claimed.

The Euromillions UK Millionaire Maker draw usually mints two new millionaires, however a special draw on Friday, July 13 made 13 millionaires across the country.

One lucky Hillingdon shopper has a ticket to £1 million, prompting the National Lottery to urge Hillingdon residents to check their old lottery tickets in case they might be a winner. Double checking your unique code could make you an instant millionaire.

The winning code is XLNB 59744 and the winner has until January 9, 2019 to claim their prize. If you don't have the ticket but you're confident you won you only have a few days left to contact Camelot and if you can prove that was your ticket you might still be able to claim the cash.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area for this special EuroMillions draw on Friday July 13 to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

"The number 13 has turned out to be not so unlucky for this ticket-holder, but they need to check their tickets.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If the prize goes unclaimed 180 days after the draw, the entire amount plus the interest will be donated to National Lottery-funded projects across the country.