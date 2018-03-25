The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Hayes cash and carry which claimed to have "a focus on ethical practices" but repeatedly employed illegal workers was temporarily closed down by immigration officers.

The officers used their powers to shut down Krishna Cash & Carry when they found three Indian men, aged 32, 34 and 36, who had all overstayed their visas, working at the shop.

The Uxbridge Road store was previously caught hiring 10 illegal workers on previous visits between March 2016 and October 2017.

Immigration officers closed Krishna Cash & Carry for 48 hours after their visit on Wednesday (March 21), using powers from the Immigration Act 2016.

The business was closed until a compliance order could be granted, which means that for the next 12 months, the business owner must check that their employees have the right to work, must permit entry by immigration officers to the premises to inspect for compliance and must inform Immigration Enforcement in writing before opening any other business.

The owner was also served with a referral notice, warning that they could face a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found.

To avoid the fine, the owner will have to prove that the appropriate checks were carried out when employing the workers.

The business has been listed on google as a "supermarket chain selling groceries and household goods with a focus on ethical practices".

Assistant director Chris Edwards, head of the West London Immigration Enforcement team, said: “This business persistently abused immigration laws by hiring individuals with no right to work in the UK.

“Its closure demonstrates the tough action we are prepared to take against businesses that continue to ignore their legal responsibilities.”

