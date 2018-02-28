The video will start in 8 Cancel

Concerns are growing for a missing teenage girl who is believed to have been travelling towards Brent .

An appeal has been launched by police for help to trace 15-year-old Esther Karomo, who had arrived from Lincolnshire to Kings Cross railway station, arriving at just after midnight on Monday (February 26).

She had spoken to her mother the previous evening but has not been seen since.

It is believed she took a bus from Brixton at around 1.15pm on Tuesday (February 27), heading towards Queens Park railway station in Brent.

Police in Lambeth are concerned for the welfare of the young girl.

She has been described as a black female, around 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

She had brown braided hair with gold clips, and was wearing a dark hooded jacket possibly with a fur-lined hood, with dark-coloured leggings and trainers.

Anyone with information about where Esther is can call police on 101 quoting 18MIS008341.

