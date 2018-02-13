The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are growing concerns for the safety and welfare of a teenager who has been missing from the Kensington and Chelsea area since Sunday (February 11).

Estelle Etan, 13, is vulnerable and has not been seen for two days, police have said.

She is described as around 5ft tall of slim build. Police believe she recently visited the borough of Brent .

Kensington and Chelsea Police launched an urgent appeal to trace her on Tuesday (February 13).

Said the force: "Can you help find Estelle Etan, 13, #missing since Sun 11 Feb.

"She is around 5ft tall and of slim build. If seen please call 999."

The police added: "Believed to have recently been in #Brent borough @metpoliceuk @missingpeople @TfL #WestLondon."

Anyone with any information about Estelle whereabouts or believes they may have seen her should call the Met Police on 101 or 999 if you sight her.

