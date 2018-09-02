Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wembley residents have been warned not to wear gold jewellery following a spate of brutal muggings on their estate.

Danes and Empire Court in North End sits in the shadow of Wembley stadium and is home to up to 600 people.

Since May three people, two residents and an estate manager, have been targeted by thugs who have wrenched gold chains from their necks in a series of chilling thefts.

Getwestlondon visited fearful residents at the estate on August 20 when they claimed police were doing nothing to prevent a recent spike in violent crime on their doorstep.

In reaction to the first two attacks, Danes and Empire Court's property management company, Rendall & Rittner, hired security guards to patrol the estate.

But since this happened there has been another mugging on the site and a mum was surrounded and robbed of her jewellery on Monday (August 27).

Speaking to getwestlondon Danes Court resident and founder of the Danes & Empire Court neighbourhood Facebook group, Paul Allen Alvarez said: "The mugging was at 2.30pm on Monday (August 27). The victim was outside Danes Court with her young daughter when she was approached from either side by two youths. They grabbed a gold chain from her neck."

Mr Alvarez urged fellow residents to "not wear neck jewellery" in a Facebook post about the mugging.

He wrote: "Neighbours. I'm sorry to report we have just had another mugging at the entrance to Danes Court. The same detail as before. I can not stress strongly enough, please do not wear neck jewellery on show. Please keep it covered or do not wear it all all. The muggers are targeting people who are wearing chains etc around the neck. Please be aware and stay safe!"

Mr Alvarez claims that Brent police told Monday's mugging victim that their case had been closed due to "lack of evidence."

But Tokyngton Safer Neighbourhood Team member, PC Nash, told getwestlondon work is being done to improve safety on the estate. He said: "Regarding Monday's incident, there are still CCTV enquiries ongoing.

"Regarding the crime in general in Danes Court, we have spoken with the estate office and provided some literature regarding the prevalence of the theft of gold and valuables such as watches. We will also be sending out advice on our Twitter account."

"I will be meeting with Brent Council soon to discuss further resources and crime prevention around that area."

Danes and Empire Courts residents told getwestlondon about two recent muggings, one in July when a neighbour was held at knifepoint by youths who surrounded him, his wife and young baby, at their door before ripping the gold chain from his neck and running off.

And another in July when one of the estate managers was "knocked out" by thieves who then "took his gold chain off him."

While Mr Alvarez maintains "Rendall & Rittner have been extremely supportive and concerned regarding all the attacks", residents claim they have been "abandoned" by local police.

According to Mr Alvarez Rendall & Rittner has organised a meeting for residents to meet with Brent police next week.

A Rendall & Rittner spokeswoman said: "Our residents’ safety is our top priority and as the managing agent for Danes & Empire, we are working to mitigate safety issues on the estate.

"In recent days, we have employed three security guards to patrol the development as we work to increase security measures.We are open to working with police and the local authority on this matter, in order to help them alleviate crime in the area and make life peaceful for residents."