You'll find no shortage of homes in west London - and even some flats - that will cost £1.25 million, or much, much more.

But how about buying a whole village for that?

Well, it's not as far fetched as you might think, with 16 homes and cottages in Wales on sale for just that amount.

The homes in Aberllefenni, near Machynlleth, were put on sale with estate agent Dafydd Hardy for £1.5 million back in August 2016.

Though they have attracted a lot of interest a buyer has not yet been found and the price has been cut by £250,000 to help tempt a buyer, the Daily Post reports .

Estate agent Dafydd Hardy said: "This recent price reduction only goes to increase the incredible return offered by this portfolio of properties."

The slate quarry worker properties had been owned by the family of John Lloyd, of Inigo Jones Slate Works, which bought the Aberllefenni quarry back in the 1960s along with the homes.

They sold the quarry in April 2016 and then put the homes up for sale.

The estate agency says the 16 tenanted houses and agricultural land would be an excellent investment.

Mr Hardy added: “The portfolio is mainly located in the historic location of Aberllefenni, set high above the Dyfi Valley in this rural area of mid Wales.

"The village of Aberllefenni is surrounded by beautiful countryside amidst the wooded slopes of the Dyfi Forest.”

Aberllefenni Slate Quarry - made up of three smaller quarries, Foel Grochan, Ceunant Ddu and Hen Gloddfa - is one of the oldest quarries in Wales, dating from the early 16th century.