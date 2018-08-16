The video will start in 8 Cancel

Images from social media show an area of Hanworth Air Park as large as 5,000 square metres in flames last night.

London Fire Service were called to the scene near Elmwood Avenue at 11pm and had the blaze under control by 11.20pm.

Social media reports from residents indicate that a fly-tipped mattress had been seen on fire earlier in the afternoon, which many believe caused the incident.

Friends of Hanworth Park House chair Richard Griffiths, who campaigns for the much-needed restoration of the historic house in the park's centre, said this was "by far the biggest" of the fires to hit the park this summer.

He said: "Hanworth Park House is set within the Airpark and is being put at risk by people lighting the fires without thinking about the consequences.

"More needs to be done to stop the spread of fires as we are worried that it’s only a matter of time before it one day spreads within the grounds of the house and 200 years of history are lost forever."

A spokeswoman for Hanworth Air Park Leisure Centre and Library said that, though they had been unaffected by this blaze, arson had been a recurring problem in the park recently.

She said: "There's always kids setting big fires over here and over Hounslow Heath now.

"They don't seem to realise the danger of it at all."

A London Fire Service spokesman confirmed that "half a hectare of grassland was damaged".