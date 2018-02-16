Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One west London borough is home to the nation's least healthy 10 to 11-year-olds.

Nearly half of Year Six school children in Brent are obese or overweight, according to Public Health England's latest data.

Public Health England figures on Year 6 obesity rates across the country reveal a shocking 44% of school kids in Brent are obese or overweight.

London's richest borough, Richmond, was the one with the healthiest school kids - only 22% of its 10 to 11-year-olds were classed as overweight.

Westminster was the second unhealthiest west London borough with 43.1% of 10 to 11-year-old residents being obese of overweight - making it them the fourth least healthy in the capital.

39.9% of Hounslow Year 6 kids were unhealthy weights and 38.2% children in Ealing.

Hillingdon wasn't far behind with 38% of 10 to 11-year-olds being unhealthily heavy, followed by Hammersmith and Fulham at 37.8%.

In Harrow the percentage was 36.8% and it Kensington and Chelsea it was significantly lower with 34.2% of Year 6 pupils being unhealthy weights.

Stonebridge Ward councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala, highlighted health disparities within Brent itself.

While more than 40% of Year 6 pupils in Stonebridge and Harlesden were classified as obese this figure dropped by up to 14% areas north of the borough including Kenton, Northwick Park and Sudbury.

In Kenton 32.9% of children had unhealthy weights while in Stonebridge the figure was 45%.

Cllr Zaffar said: "The latest figures are very disappointing, especially as we see the prevalence of child obesity increases in the poorest parts of Brent. This is also a wake-up call to everyone about the severe health consequences of growing up in poverty.

"We all have a responsibility to help improve the health of children in Brent. This can only be done through strong guidance for local parents and schools and encouraging children to live more active lifestyles.

"We must also continue to fight social inequalities in our community, which is now seriously affecting our children’s health.”

A Brent Council spokesman said: "Brent Council and our partners take tackling childhood obesity very seriously, and we are committed to reducing childhood obesity as part of a borough-wide strategy to improve the health and well-being of all children and young people in Brent.

"The council is already doing a lot on this issue such as offering free swimming to under-16s during school holidays, free tennis for young people, encouraging healthy lifestyles among young children, and introduction of new policy limiting takeaways near schools and in town centres."

