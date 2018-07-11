Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There probably isn't a lot of work getting done this afternoon as England fans up and down the country nervously prepare for tonight's World Cup semi-final.

It's the first time in 28 years that we've reached this stage of the competition and supporters will be eagerly making plans to watch the game with friends, family or fellow fans.

But anyone hoping to cheer on the Three Lions against Croatia in Harrow town centre will have to make alternative plans.

The big screen in St Ann's Road will not be showing the game tonight "following police advice", according to Harrow Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) which runs the screen.

Despite Harrow BID's programme of "summer sports on the big screen", it has confirmed the semi-final will not be among the sporting events broadcast for free for the public.

Pubs across Harrow will, of course, be packed with eager fans wanting to catch the game with other supporters.

But the lack of a free public screening means you'll have to pay the price of at least a drink or two if you want to watch the historic match with some added atmosphere.

(Image: PA)

A Harrow BID spokeswoman said: "Following police advice we won't be screening tonight's England vs Croatia game on the big screen in St Ann's Road."

While Brent residents will be able to watch the game at Wembley's London Designer Outlet, the council itself will also not be hosting a screening on the advice of police.

Those who live in Ealing on the other hand will be able to enjoy a huge free screening put on by the council in Walpole Park.