England's football team are through to the semi-finals of the FIFA Football World Cup and Londoners are more than a little excited.

All across the nation there are festivities on a scale the country has not seen for quite some time.

England beat Sweden 2-0 to reach the semi-finals and a chance to secure football's greatest trophy for the first time in 52 years.

Across London, fans erupted in chants of, "It's coming home" but singing isn't enough to express the joy of some fans with London Bridge, Old Street and Kingsland Road in Dalston all hives of festivities that spilled on to the streets.

Traffic is at a standstill in all those locations as jubilant fans drain out of pubs and into the streets to join their compatriots in celebrating the incredible wins.

(Image: Andre Langlois)

And the whole nation was shown how south London does it, as fans went absolutely bonkers at the Boxpark in the town, shown in the BBC's coverage of the quarter final.

First they showed fans in Leeds, and pundit and former footballer Rio Ferdinand said, “There’s no beer flying about, where’s the beer?”

Then Croydon fans were shown, and he said: “South London! That’s what you do in south London. That’s how you go. It goes off.”

Lineker then added after fans were shown in Nottingham, “Croydon’s leading still”.

Finally they showed fans in Newcastle who celebrated wildly too, and Lineker said, “It might be a draw between Croydon and Newcastle”.

Adding of all the scenes back home, “It seems magical”.