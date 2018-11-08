Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested after man in his 20s was stabbed repeatedly in Enfield and rushed to hospital.

Police were called to Third Avenue, a quiet residential street, at just before 11pm on Wednesday (November 7) and found the victim, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the crime, one on suspicion of gross bodily harm and the other on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Third Avenue on Wednesday at 10.59pm to reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended and found a man, in his 20s, with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a north London hospital.

"The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. Another man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"They have both been taken into custody."

On Twitter, one Londoner said: "Omg that’s four [stabbings] today: Hackney , Leytonstone , Shepherd's Bush .

"I thought this is out of control and, after reading this, I have no words apart from God bless you all and stay safe."

A crime scene was in place and enquiries continue.