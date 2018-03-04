The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's the end of the road for a number of Prezzo restaurants after the company announced it will close 94 eateries across the country.

The business will also shut down all 33 of its Tex Mex Chimichanga restaurants, including one branch in High Street, Ealing.

The move will result in around 1,000 job losses but the company has said it will keep these to a minimum and attempt to find staff a role within the business.

It appears the Italian eateries in west London have been saved from being shut down.

The restaurants that are affected are due to close in April 2018.

The chain, bought by private equity firm TPG Capital in 2015 in a deal worth £304m, employs around 4,500 people in the UK.

Prezzo entered into a restructuring arrangement known as a company voluntary arrangement in an attempt to rescue its business.

It is one of many food chains in trouble including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver who earlier this year announced he will close six restaurants .

A number of other companies have announced closures including toy giant Toys 'R' Us and fashion retailer New Look putting thousands more jobs at risk.

Full list of Prezzo and Chimichanga restaurants set to close are as follows:

Abergavenny

Alton

Amersham

Arundel

Barnet (High Street)

Barnstaple

Bedford, (MEXIco)

Belfast (Victoria Square)

Belfast (Boucher Square)

Beverley

Blackpool

Blandford

Bournemouth (Westover Road)

Bournemouth Chimichanga

Braintree (Freeport Village)

Brentwood

Bromley (Chimichanga, East Street)

Canterbury

Cardiff (Chimichanga)

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Catterick

Chatham (Chimichanga)

Chelmsford (Baddow Road)

Chester (Chimichanga)

Cobham (Cleaver)

Cramlington

Crawley (Chimichanga)

Dalton

Darlington

Deansgate - Manchester

Derby (MEXIco)

Ealing (Chimichanga)

Eastleigh (Chimichanga)

Edinburgh (Pier Place)

Falmouth

Fareham (Chimichanga)

Glasgow Fort

Gloucester

Guildford

Halstead

Haywards Heath

Hereford

Hereford (Chimichanga)

Hornchurch (Chimichanga)

Ipswich (Chimichanga)

Kettering

Kingston

Leicester (Silver Street)

Lewes

Lincoln

Maidstone (MEXIco)

Midhurst

Milton Keynes (Chimichanga)

New Brighton

Newbury

Newcastle

Newquay

Northwood

Norwich (Thorpe Road)

Nottingham (Low Pavement)

Penarth

Peterborough (Chimichanga)

Port Solent (Chimichanga)

Trustees Ltd

Poulton

Ripon

Sheffield (Valley Centertainment)

Sheffield (Ecclesall Road)

Silverburn, Glasgow

Solihull (Chimichanga)

South Woodford, London (Chimichanga)

Southampton

Southampton (Chimichanga)

St Annes on Sea

St Austell

Stamford

Stevenage (High Street)

Stratford Upon Avon

Sudbury

Taunton

Telford (Chimichanga) ​

Tewkesbury

Wandsworth, London

Wandsworth, London (Chimichanga)

Warrington

Watford, London (Chimichanga)

West Bromwich

Wokingham

Woodley

Yate

Yeovil

