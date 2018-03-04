It's the end of the road for a number of Prezzo restaurants after the company announced it will close 94 eateries across the country.
The business will also shut down all 33 of its Tex Mex Chimichanga restaurants, including one branch in High Street, Ealing.
The move will result in around 1,000 job losses but the company has said it will keep these to a minimum and attempt to find staff a role within the business.
It appears the Italian eateries in west London have been saved from being shut down.
The restaurants that are affected are due to close in April 2018.
The chain, bought by private equity firm TPG Capital in 2015 in a deal worth £304m, employs around 4,500 people in the UK.
Prezzo entered into a restructuring arrangement known as a company voluntary arrangement in an attempt to rescue its business.
It is one of many food chains in trouble including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver who earlier this year announced he will close six restaurants .
A number of other companies have announced closures including toy giant Toys 'R' Us and fashion retailer New Look putting thousands more jobs at risk.
Full list of Prezzo and Chimichanga restaurants set to close are as follows:
Abergavenny
Alton
Amersham
Arundel
Barnet (High Street)
Barnstaple
Bedford, (MEXIco)
Belfast (Victoria Square)
Belfast (Boucher Square)
Beverley
Blackpool
Blandford
Bournemouth (Westover Road)
Bournemouth Chimichanga
Braintree (Freeport Village)
Brentwood
Bromley (Chimichanga, East Street)
Canterbury
Cardiff (Chimichanga)
Carlisle
Carmarthen
Catterick
Chatham (Chimichanga)
Chelmsford (Baddow Road)
Chester (Chimichanga)
Cobham (Cleaver)
Cramlington
Crawley (Chimichanga)
Dalton
Darlington
Deansgate - Manchester
Derby (MEXIco)
Ealing (Chimichanga)
Eastleigh (Chimichanga)
Edinburgh (Pier Place)
Falmouth
Fareham (Chimichanga)
Glasgow Fort
Gloucester
Guildford
Halstead
Haywards Heath
Hereford
Hereford (Chimichanga)
Hornchurch (Chimichanga)
Ipswich (Chimichanga)
Kettering
Kingston
Leicester (Silver Street)
Lewes
Lincoln
Maidstone (MEXIco)
Midhurst
Milton Keynes (Chimichanga)
New Brighton
Newbury
Newcastle
Newquay
Northwood
Norwich (Thorpe Road)
Nottingham (Low Pavement)
Penarth
Peterborough (Chimichanga)
Port Solent (Chimichanga)
Trustees Ltd
Poulton
Ripon
Sheffield (Valley Centertainment)
Sheffield (Ecclesall Road)
Silverburn, Glasgow
Solihull (Chimichanga)
South Woodford, London (Chimichanga)
Southampton
Southampton (Chimichanga)
St Annes on Sea
St Austell
Stamford
Stevenage (High Street)
Stratford Upon Avon
Sudbury
Taunton
Telford (Chimichanga)
Tewkesbury
Wandsworth, London
Wandsworth, London (Chimichanga)
Warrington
Watford, London (Chimichanga)
West Bromwich
Wokingham
Woodley
Yate
Yeovil
