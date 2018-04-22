The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trains running in and out of Southall station were cancelled for an hour on Sunday morning (April 22) after reports a person was nearly hit by a train.

Heathrow Connect put out a statement on Twitter at 9.10am to warn customers that there would be no services in either direction "due to an incident in Southall."

Emergency service vehicles were lined up in South Road, outside the National Rail station as they attended to the incident.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident was reported to be a 'near miss'.

The BTP Paddington branch tweeted: "Now being reported as a near miss at Southall. All lines are currently closed, but should re-open soon."

Heathrow Connect updated customers at just after 10am that trains were running on time after the incident.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) confirmed they were called to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.50am today (April 22) to reports of a person on the tracks at Southall station.



"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in six minutes.



"We worked alongside the police to transport one patient to hospital."

British Transport Police and Metropolitan Police have also been contacted for comment.